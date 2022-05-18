Econet Zimbabwe announces data, SMS, voice bundles review

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

ZIMBABWE’s mobile network operator, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has announced a review of SMS, voice and data charges effective May 19.

Due to the galloping inflation in Zimbabwe, mobile network operators have frequently reviewed prices upwards.

In a statement released Wednesday Econet Wireless said all other prices remain unchanged.

The statement reads: “Please note, we will review our voice, data and SMS bundle prices effective, Thursday 19 May 2022”.

Mobile networks like Netone and Telecel usually review their prices subsequently.

Last year after increasing data tariffs by 20%, Econet defended the hikes saying they were prompted by increasing operation costs.