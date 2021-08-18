Econet’s Data Traffic Up By 77%

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

TELECOMS giant, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ) has recorded a 77 % data traffic increase amid rigorous efforts to revamp network infrastructure in a bid to meet customers’ diverse needs.

Presenting a trading update this week for the period ended May 31, 2021, EWZ group chairperson, Charles Banda said data traffic growth surpassed the traditional voice traffic.

“Data and voice traffic volumes increased by 77% and 25% respectively from the comparable prior-year period. Although we have been able to accommodate this capacity growth, it has put a lot of strain on our network.

“To date, investment in network infrastructure has positioned us to be the digital connectivity partner of choice for remote business operations, humanitarian and social connections,” he said.

Despite the continued network expansion, Banda said more investment is still necessary to allow the company to meet the increasing needs of our customers.

EWZ expressed commitment to provide faster speeds and wider coverage for cheaper prices in line with the sector’s regulator Covid-19 relief programme through the deployment of additional LTE sites as well as accessing an additional 3G spectrum.

“We are committed to sustainable pricing that takes into account the realities of the prevailing economic environment, whilst balancing affordability for the customer and the sustainability of the business,” he said.

EWZ said in order to ensure sustained relevant costing to customers, big data analytics are employed to customise consumer packages and launch targeted campaigns to drive usage and sustain the active customer base.

“Going forward, greater investment is required in the ICT sector if we are to realise the full potential that our country has to offer. As we continue on the transformation journey to becoming a fully-fledged digital services provider, we are refining our business model to deliver innovative digital solutions to the needs of our consumers,” said Banda.

He added the group’s vision was to create a new digital future that leaves no Zimbabwean behind which has been explored through new opportunities brought about by recent changes in technology which places Zimbabwe at the forefront of technological change and advancement.