Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

THE newly appointed United States of America Ambassador, Pamela Tremont has challenged the government to implement reforms and ensure transparency for the country to register economic growth.

Zimbabwe and the USA have experienced nearly two decades of strained relations with the latter accusing the Southern African country of disregarding the rule of law.

Addressing the media in Harare, Tremont said the onus is on Zimbabwe to uphold the rule of law and respect constitutionalism.

“Broad-based economic prosperity is impossible without strong democratic institutions, good public health, and regional security. The United States supports these things because they are critical elements for Zimbabweans to chart their future,” said Tremont.

“The democratic principles that we advocate for in Zimbabwe are based on the protection of the rights that are enshrined in the Zimbabwean constitution. These are the rights and protection that the Zimbabwean people fought for in the liberation struggle.

“They happen to be many of the shared protections in the constitution. We believe that Zimbabwe should uphold its constitution because that is what people here deserve.”

RELATED:

Despite enduring decades of frosty relations with the USA, Zimbabwe has been pursuing re-engagement while maintaining its relationship with the East.

Earlier this year, the US government removed sanctions on Zimbabwe while maintaining President Mnangagwa and his close associates under the global magnitsky program.

USA has accused Mnangagwa of gross human rights violations and corruption.

Tremont said that the USA is committed to working with the Zimbabwean government to resolve the relations between the two countries.

She added, “Our sanctions transition in March was a historic event. We eliminated the Zimbabwe-specific targeted sanctions and we put fewer people on the global magnitsky list. The global Magnitsky holds people accountable for corruption and human rights abuses and prevents US financial institutions from being complicit.

“On the policy issue, I want to improve relations. That is what every ambassador wants to do in the country they come to. So I am looking at new ways to do that with the Zimbabwean government, civil society, business.”