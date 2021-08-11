ED Accused Of ‘Bribery’ Ahead 2023 Campaigns

Spread This News











The East African

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe use of ‘’soft’’ power to courting of the opposition has been termed abuse of power, after he gifted them vehicles.

Mnangagwa is pulling all stops ahead of what could be a tough re-election campaign in 2023 as he seeks a second term. He succeeded the late Robert Mugabe through a military coup in 2017.

A June Afrobarometer poll showed that 67 percent of Zimbabweans believe that the country is “going in the wrong direction” under the 78-year-old ruler’s leadership.

Analysts say President Mnangagwa is using a carrot and stick approach in his push to stay in power beyond 2023 and the dishing out of cars to 16 opposition leaders under the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) platform was part of the strategy to divide the opposition.

The president handed over Isuzu D-Max twin cab vehicles worth $1.14 million to the 16 leaders opposition leaders.

He said they could use the vehicles for “political work or development work,” adding: “In term of regulations in the public sector, after three years we will then review and make sure that they can belong to you.”