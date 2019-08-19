ED bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

By Staff Reporter

ZANU PF youths have called for a bash at the party’s main headquarters in Harare to celebrate President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s assumption of the SADC Troika chairmanship.

A message circulated on social media by party youth league secretary general Godfrey Tsenengamu called on Zanu PF youths to congregate for celebrations.

“You are hereby cordially invited to attend the Celebration of the Election of His Excellency The President Cde E.D Mnangagwa as the Chairman for the SADC Troika on Politics, Defence and Security at the just ended SADC Summit.

“This comes as a Vote Of Confidence in our leader by the region and we have every reason to celebrate as young people of this great party ZANU-PF.”

Tsenengamu urged party youths attending the bash to come in party regalia.

“Let’s all come out in our numbers proudly dressed in our party regalia,” he said.

Mnangagwa weekend assumed the rotating SADC chairmanship of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation at the regional Summit in Tanzania.

It is the first time the veteran politician has assumed a post in a regional bloc which was first to endorse his controversial rise, off a military assisted coup November 2017, to become the country’s second ever executive president in post-independence Zimbabwe.

Since assuming power, Mnangagwa has cast himself as a modest leader who has been keen to project an image different from that of former President Robert Mugabe who delighted in being eulogised and feted for being a great leader.

Mnangagwa has quietly returned home from his many trips with nothing of the pomp that used to accompany his predecessor’s arrivals from the UN General Assembly.

In January last year, some Harare Zanu PF supporters who were planning to go and meet Mnangagwa at the airport on his return from the Davos World Economic Forum and the AU summit in Ethiopia were told to cancel the event.