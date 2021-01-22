ED Challenges Local Farmers To Make Full Use Of Current Good Rains

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has challenged Zimbabwean farmers to make full use of the good rains currently being experienced and aim for a successful agricultural season.

He was speaking at the National Heroes Acre while presiding over the burial of late Manicaland provincial affairs minister, Ellen Gwaradzimba, and Zanu PF central committee member Morton Malianga.

The two were both declared national heroes and were buried during the same ceremony in Harare Thursday.

Said the President, “The rainy season is well underway with most parts of the country having received normal rainfall.

“I exhort us to continue to work hard and to adapt as advised by our respective Agritex officials.

“Farmers have a duty to ensure that we have a successful agricultural season for food security as well as raw materials for our agro industries.

“Meanwhile, our people are urged to exercise extreme caution when crossing flooded rivers.”

Mnangagwa said the country’s Civil Protection Unit will continue to assist those affected by the effects of heavy rainfall.

He added, “The negative and costly impact of building on wetlands has been brought to the fore by the flooding of homes in some parts of our urban areas. Such practices cannot be tolerated and must be decisively dealt with going forward.”