ED Completes 5 Out Of 238 Projects From 2018 Manifesto Campaign – Report

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has managed to fulfill only five projects from the 238 initiatives he pledged in his manifesto that he would implement after winning the 2018 presidential election.

Mnangagwa narrowly won the disputed election against his MDC Alliance challenger, Nelson Chamisa.

During his election campaign, the President travelled across the country initiating various projects that he committed to implementing upon winning the election.

However, according to Sivio Institute, only five of the promised projects have been completed.

There are two years left on Mnangagwa’s five-year term of office.

“We note the claim by the GoZ (Government of Zimbabwe) that they have delivered on 2018 election promises.

“However, our tracker (zimcitizenswatch.org) indicates that the government has only completed five of the projects, six remain broken and 184 are in progress, but they have not commenced on 43,” Sivio said Saturday.

zimcitizenswatch.org is a platform that tracks the performance and effectiveness of the government of Zimbabwe based on the pledges made in the manifesto and other important policy pronouncements.

According to Sivio Institute the implemented projects; included “establishing a one-stop-shop for the processing and administration of investment, expedite the implementation of Special Economic Zones (SEZ), and prioritise beneficiation of iron ore and the production of steel”.

The institute also noted Mnangagwa fulfilled his pledge of establishing a commission of inquiry into the 1 August shootings on civilians by soldiers and make the findings of the same public.

However, commenting on the analysis, government spokesperson Nick Mangwana, said the delays in completing the majority of the projects were largely due to the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, which saw Zimbabwe and other countries introducing tough lockdown measures, including an international travel ban.

“He (Mnangagwa) says what he means and means what he says. With more than two years to go on his term, ED has shown that his pledges were not vain politicking but sincere and solemn undertakings. Work in progress says it all. And, all this in the context of Covid-19,” said Mnangagwa.

Addressing a press conference in Harare last week, Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo claimed the ruling party had delivered on all its 2018 electoral promises, including the provision of a reliable and efficient public transport system through the revival of ZUPCO, and economic stability.

He said the government has also created jobs and stabilised the local currency and, was, therefore, geared for crushing victory in 2023.

“We agreed with the people through the manifesto that we will develop a new public transport system and indeed we revived ZUPCO and the results are there for all to see, we said we are going to deal with corruption ruthlessly and the fight goes on,” Khaya Moyo said.