ED Extends Kaunda’s Mourning By 14 Days

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended the national mourning of the late former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda by another 14 days while three days have been set aside for Father Emmanuel Ribeiro.

Both men died last Thursday and Mnangagwa had initially set three days for the mourning of Kaunda, which were expected to end this Sunday.

Kaunda was 97 and Father Ribeiro (86).

The dates were announced by presidential spokesperson, George Charamba.

“Further to yesterday’s communication regarding the mourning period for late former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda and the late Father Emmanuel Francis Ribeiro, Government wishes to advise that two over-lapping mourning period were declared as follows: Three days of mourning for national hero, late Father Emmanuel Francis Ribeiro; Fourteen days of national mourning for late President Kenneth Kaunda.

“The 14-day mourning period for the late former Zambian president takes into account the fact that the Zambian government is yet to announce the burial programme for the late departed. In keeping with the tradition, flags must fly at half-mast.”

Meanwhile, Father Ribeiro will be buried Monday at the National Heroes Acres in Harare.