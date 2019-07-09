ED govt renews bid to mend ties with Britain, unlock elusive FDI

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has renewed its bid to mend long lost relations with colonial master Britain with Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo set to engage officials in attempts to unlock foreign investment into Zimbabwe.

In a statement, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said Moyo will seek to engage with officials of Her Majesty’s government with a view to further strengthen Zimbabwe’s bilateral relations with United Kingdom, Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“While in British capital, the Minister will address a gathering of Westminster Africa Business Group Executives on investment opportunities and Ease of Doing Business in Zimbabwe,” said the statement.

“This is furtherance of the Ministry’s economic recovery diplomacy policy to secure International Financial Support and Foreign Direct Investment.

“The overall visit is part of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade’s re-engagement programme to return Zimbabwe to its rightful place within the Board Community of Nations.”

Moyo is also expected to attend the Global Conference for Media Freedom in the United Kingdom.

The conference will run from the 10 to the 14 July.

MDC’s secretary for International Relations Gladys Hlatshwayo said the conference convenors did well by also inviting governments that work against the objective they are trying to achieve.

“In particular that violate media freedoms like Zimbabwe, contrary to the provisions of regional and international law,” she told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview.

“I hope Minister SB Moyo will be ready to learn best practice in this field and convince his colleagues to implement comprehensive and progressive media reforms.

“This is particularly important at a time the government has gazetted a Bill on access to Information that is worse than AIPPA.

“Instead of guaranteeing access to information, close to half of its contents are aimed at restricting information.

“The Bill is worlds apart from the African Union model law on access to information. The current government has dismally failed to guarantee media freedoms.”