ED insult: Kariba MDC Alliance youth granted $5 000 bail

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly member, Rujeko Heather Mupambwa (22), who was Wednesday arrested over anti-Mnangagwa comments on social media, was Friday granted $5 000 bail.

Among her bail conditions, Kariba magistrate Bianca Mahere barred Mupambwa from posting any messages on WhatsApp ‘Hard Talk’ group.

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) student was Wednesday arrested by Kariba police intelligence officers for allegedly undermining the office of the president and violating the Telecommunications Act for allegedly using unprintable words, attacking President Emmerson Mnangagwa for misgovernance.

She initially appeared in court Thursday and the matter was rolled over to Friday, a development that saw her spend another night in custody.

It is alleged that Mupambwa made the disparaging remarks on a WhatsApp group comprised of political activists in the resort town.

Carren Musiiwa prosecuted the matter.