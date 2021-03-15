ED Itching To Outdo Ian Smith’s Cruelty Through Patriotic Bill – Biti

Spread This News











By Costa Nkomo

MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to shelve plans of sailing through the Patriotic Bill and save itself from unnecessary criticism.

A fortnight ago, Zanu PF’s Mberengwa South MP Alum Mpofu moved a motion in the House of Assembly where he proposed a Patriotic Bill must be passed to safeguard the government from needless criticism by top opposition officials and ordinary citizens.

The motion was seconded by Zanu PF chief whip and Gutu MP Pupurai Togarepi.

Togarepi said the proposed Act would punish opposition officials including Biti and his boss Nelson Chamisa who were insisting the West should maintain sanctions it imposed against Zimbabwe.

Last week, Togarepi, told NewZimbabwe.com that his wish for the Patriotic Bill to be passed was to see Biti and Chamisa being barred from running for public office in future due to their call for the imposition of the restrictive measures against the senior government officials.

However, in reaction to the Zanu PF lawmakers’ utterances, Biti said the proposed Patriotic Bill was a “fascist” instrument introduced by Mnangagwa who wanted to outdo the colonial rule of Ian Douglas Smith.

“The regime’s proposed Patriotic Bill is a fascist instrument intended to quash alternative views and opinion. It is intended to criminalise any critique of the regime. Not even the apartheid state in its worst mode, nor Ian Smith in his very worst mood ever, enacted such heinous dross,” Biti said Sunday.

He was supported by Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume who said Zimbabweans need to resist the Bill through protests as proposed law seeks to benefit only one political party – Zanu PF.

“If they (Zanu PF) are continuing down this path, then we the people must use our numbers to stop this. This country does not belong to Mnangagwa. The laws cannot benefit Mnangagwa and Zanu PF only!” Ngarivhume said.