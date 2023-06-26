ED lauds Gata as power crisis eases; rehabilitated Hwange Units add 600MW 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has praised ZESA’s Executive Chairman Sydney Gata for managing and easing Zimbabwe’s power crisis.

Gata was brought back to the power utility in 2019, after his suspension by former Energy Minister Fortune Chasi.

Speaking to thousands of Zanu PF supporters at his election manifesto launch in Chipinge, Mnangagwa said Gata had ensured rehabilitation and synchronisation of Hwange’s Unit 7 and 8.

Introduction of the two units has improved power supply after almost a year of haphazard load-shedding across the country.

“It took us two and a half years to build Hwange Unit 7 and 8 which are now giving us more than 600MW,” said Mnangagwa.

“Gata is the one doing all this, we are now building this on our own as a country and it is our chance to build.”

Gata’s considerable success in easing the crisis has been credited to employment of key personnel, experts in areas such as engineering, communication and research.

His administration was given the nod by Zimbabwe National Editors Forum after a ‘surprise’ tour of Hwange last year, a move which he said indicated their desire for transparency.

Zimbabwe’s power challenges have been blamed on poor investment in the sector, with government encouraging the use of solar and removing duty on related material for domestic use.