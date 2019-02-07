ED meets opponents as dialogue process takes off (more images)

By Idah Mhetu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday convened his first meeting with political opponents at State House in an event that marked the beginning of the long demanded national dialogue among Zimbabweans.

Participants were politicians who challenged the Zimbabwean leader in the July 30, 2018 presidential race with nearly all of them performing dismally. They were all accompanied by few individuals from their respective parties.

MDC Allliance leader Nelson Chamisa, who came a close second in the race, as well as former State Vice President and now opposition leader, Joice Mujuru, both did not attend the meeting.

Below are some of the images captured at State House as the process took off. All images are by Idah Mhetu.

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe before the meeting

Former Information Minister Chris Mushohwe and Presidential spokesperson George Charamba

President Emmerson Mnangagwa arriving for the meeting at State House

Vice President Kembo Mohadi arrives for the meeting

MDC-T MP Priscilla Misihairambwi-Mushonga chats to Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri

President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his keynote address to the meeting

Misihairambwi-Mushonga and Khupe follow proceedings