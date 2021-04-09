ED Mourns Prince Philip

Till death do us part...Prince Philip pictured some time ago with Queen Elizabeth II

Till death do us part...Prince Philip pictured some time ago with Queen Elizabeth II

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent a message of condolences to the United Kingdom following the death this Friday of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, who has died aged 99.

“My deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the Royal Family on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Mnangagwa tweeted.

My deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the @RoyalFamily on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Phillip. May his soul rest in eternal peace. — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip “passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle”, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

The duke, who was the longest-serving consort in British history, had returned to Windsor Castle on 16 March after spending a month in hospital.