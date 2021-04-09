New Zimbabwe.com

ED Mourns Prince Philip
Till death do us part...Prince Philip pictured some time ago with Queen Elizabeth II

9th April 2021
By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent a message of condolences to the United Kingdom following the death this Friday of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, who has died aged 99.

“My deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the Royal Family on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Mnangagwa tweeted.

Prince Philip “passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle”, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

The duke, who was the longest-serving consort in British history, had returned to Windsor Castle on 16 March after spending a month in hospital.

