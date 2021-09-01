ED Must Stop Forced Disappearances: Chamisa’s MDC

Spread This News











By Thandiwe Garusa

THE opposition MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa says the ruling party – Zanu PF – must stop systematic use of enforced disappearances of its opponents.

In a statement on the International Day of the Disappeared, the MDC Alliance secretary for welfare Maureen Kademaunga said her party leader, Chamisa, once in government, would leave no stone unturned in investigating all the cases of forced abductions.

Opposition activists and government critics who were allegedly abducted include Itai Dzamara, Tatenda Mombeyarara, Tawanda Muchehiwa, Obert Masaraure, Samantha Mureya, Jestina Mukoko, husband and wife Concillia, and Emmanuel Chinanzvavana, Cecillia Chimbiri, Joanna Mamombe, and Netsai Marova.

Dzamara remains missing.

“The MDC Alliance stands in solidarity with all victims of enforced disappearances and continues to render support to their loved ones and society at large in the pursuit of justice,” said Kademaunga.

“The MDC Alliance President Advocate Nelson Chamisa will facilitate impartial and thorough investigations into all cases of enforced disappearances and bring perpetrators to justice in a way that engenders peace as soon as he forms the next government in 2023.

“The regime must halt the culture of forcibly disappearing people and allow for redress and justice to take course without its undue political influence and must uphold the violated person’s right to an effective remedy, including reparation and compensation and the right to know the truth regarding the circumstances of the disappeared.

“Law enforcement agencies must investigate acts of enforced disappearances with impartiality and without undue political influence to criminalise victims as has been the unfortunate case in the MDC Trio abduction case and bring those responsible to justice.

“Zimbabwe must increase accountability measures through signing and ratifying the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances,” she added.