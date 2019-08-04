ED not safe, says top cleric who predicted Mugabe ouster

By Costa Nkomo

FIERCE government critic and cleric, Bishop Ancelimo Magaya says President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputies, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, were not safe if the fundamental past political problems remain unresolved.

Addressing a Harare memorial church service for six victims of the August 1, 2018 violence during which the military used live ammunition to disperse protesters who were angered by the slow announcement of election results by authorities.

Magaya said the presidium’s future remained uncertain if there was no conscious effort by the powers tp remedy the country’s bitter past.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa Dambudzo is not safe, he is not safe!” said the outspoken preacher.

“Unless there is clear denunciation, clear disassociation, clearly laid out declared regrets over the past, he (Mnangagwa) is not safe. Sooner rather than later, a rebellion will ensue.

“Chiwenga is not safe, I wish him a speedy recovery, Mohadi is not safe.”

Magaya said he once gave the same advice to then President Robert Mugabe, who was later ousted 2017 by his deputy, Mnangagwa using the military.

“On 28 June 2016, I addressed the press at Media Centre and I warned the nation that the people who were committing violence were not safe.

“I said Jonathan Moyo (then cabinet minister and Zanu PF strategist), the promulgator of the notorious legislation, in as much as he is in parliament or even if he is a minister, he was not safe.

“I said sooner rather than later he will be a victim.

“I also said Kasukuwere is not safe. I then said, even President Robert Mugabe is not safe.”

Moyo and Kasukuwere, once Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF rivals, were hounded into exile by the State.