ED Off To Uganda While Zimbabweans Remain Barred From Foreign Travel

By Nkosana Dlamini

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose government continues to keep land borders shut, has left the country again for Uganda where he is set to witness the swearing-in of the East African country President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in Kampala this Wednesday.

Museveni was declared winner of a highly contested January election in which he garnered 58 percent of the national vote with his main challenger, opposition figure Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu also known as Bob wine getting 35 percent.

Mnangagwa was accompanied on his trip by Foreign Affairs minister Fredrick Shava.

The President was in Zambia Monday for the commissioning of the Kazungula Bridge.

In March this year, the Zimbabwean leader was in Tanzania for the burial of late leader John Magufuli.

However, Mnangagwa’s travel, 24 hours from another international trip, may not amuse some ordinary citizens who have been failing to travel to neighbouring countries as government continues to keep land borders shut as part of its measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Locals can only travel by air as the country’s airports have not been affected by the ban on foreign travel.

A lot of Zimbabweans depend on importing clothing, food, electrical gadgets and other goods mainly from neighbouring South Africa, Botswana and Mozambique.

Air travel remains unaffordable to the majority.

Some Zimbabweans feel their leader was pursuing double standards in his continued closure of some businesses while others continue to function.

The state has also given the greenlight for some political activities linked to Zanu PF to go on in public spaces while opposition activities remain barred.

Mnangagwa does not travel cheap and is often denounced for hiring expensive jets from abroad to satiate his thirst for opulent excursion.