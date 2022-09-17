ED preaches peace as political temperatures reach boiling point

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabweans should be united and peaceful as the country builds up to a watershed 2023 harmonised elections, amid rising political temperatures.

This comes on the back of political violence that has gripped the country as parties canvass for support for next year’s elections.

Last week, main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) made claims that there were plans to assassinate its leader, Nelson Chamisa, after an explosion rock its rally in Chinhoyi.

It came barely a month after another CCC scheduled rally in Gokwe-Kabuyuni was aborted after violence was unleashed targeting Chamisa’s convoy, leaving many people injured.

Speaking at the burial of military stalwart, Brigadier General Charles Maneto Saturday, Mnangagwa said politics should not manifest as violence and hate.

“As 2023 elections beckon, let us remain united and peaceful as Zimbabweans across political and social spectrum. We must never allow political contestations to degenerate into violence and hate,” he said.

President Mnangagwa’s administration has been accused of turning a blind eye on violence against opposition figures, but rather further perpetuating it.

Mnangagwa further hailed religious sects for playing a part in promoting peace ahead of the general elections.

“I commend churches and all religious organisations for praying and interceding for our nation as well as other national institutions that are advancing peace, harmony and prosperity In our nation,” he said.

Ruling party, Zanu PF was recently fingered as the main perpetrators of violence in the recently released Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) report.

Analysts predict a bloody election next year.