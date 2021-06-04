ED Rewards MDC Alliance Defector With A Plum Petrotrade Board Post

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a former senior official of the MDC Alliance Lilian Timveous as a board member of Petrotrade, a government-owned company.

Timveous, a former senator, was a deputy treasurer in the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa before her dramatic summersault last February, which saw a defecting from the main opposition party and joining Zanu PF.

She, and another MDC defector, Blessing Chebundo, a former MP in Kwekwe, were welcomed to the ruling party the same by Mnangagwa at State House in Harare.

Timveous has also undergone an orientation programme at the Zanu PF Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

Her latest appointment, as Petrotrade board member, was confirmed Thursday by Energy Minister Zhemu Soda.

“Petrotrade has a critical role of participating in ensuring adequate supply of fuel in the country, thereby fulfilling the ministry’s vision and attainment of Vision 2030,” said Soda.

Other board members are; Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, a lawyer, who is the board chairperson deputised by Zanele Dube, Gladys Mumhure, Simbabrashe Eric Mhuriro, Ferida Matambo, Getrude Marabada, Godfrey Ncube, and Dakarai Mukuku.

Recently, another former senior MDC official Obert Gutu was appointed by Mnangagwa as a commissioner of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC).

Petrotrade is a private company owned by the Government of Zimbabwe. It is a successor Company to the former National Oil Company of Zimbabwe (NOCZIM).

It is responsible for downstream activities, including the selling of petroleum products and lubricants through bulk sales and fuel service stations.