ED rewards military doctor who wrote stress prescription after his VP sacking

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has rewarded with a top government job, top soldier Air Commodore Jasper Chimedza who wrote his prescription when the now Zimbabwe incumbent got fired as Vice President by then President Robert Mugabe November 2017.

In a statement Monday, the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda announced the appointment of Chimedza as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health.

“His Excellency the President Emmerson Mnangagwa has in terms of Section 205 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013 approved the appointment of Air Commodore Jasper Chimedza as the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health and Child Care,” read the statement.

Chimedza’s appointment is with immediate effect.

While Chimedza is a medical doctor by profession holding Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees obtained with the University of Zimbabwe before his attestation into the Airforce of Zimbabwe in January 1996, his appointment could be more than meets the eye.

The now former Director General Health Services at Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters is famed for authoring a referral letter to a South African doctor for then fired VP Mnangagwa’s “urgent medication” when the latter got sacked as VP by Mugabe 2017.

The referral letter, which dated November 6, 2017 was addressed to one doctor Motora of Milpark Clinic in South Africa.

It read: “As you recall, he was previously there with similar problems. The current condition has been triggered by stress. Kindly assist and advise.”

This was after reports had emerged Mnangagwa attempted to fly to South Africa on a private jet after developing “stress-related oesophagitis and gastritis” likely triggered by his expulsion from government on Monday.

Oesophagitis and gastritis are conditions caused by excessive acids and can cause vomiting, upper stomach pain, nausea and inflammation of the stomach, according to medical experts.