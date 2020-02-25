ED Says Committed To Implement Devolution

By Leopold Munhende

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Tuesday told delegates at the ongoing Sixth Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development that his government is vigorously implementing devolution after recognising need for provinces to be autonomous and people centred.

Mnangagwa was speaking at the official opening of the summit in the resort town of Victoria Falls where over 3 000 delegates are gathered.

“My government has recognised the need to give greater flexibility, and autonomy, to devolve governance structures as we take Sustainable Development Goals (SDGSs) to the people with a view to implement local driven initiatives,” he said.

“Our devolution policy is therefore being vigorously implemented to allow all provinces of the country to plan and implement their development strategies using natural resources and elements in their localities,” said Mnangagwa.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube told other delegates at the African Science, Technology and Innovation Forum at the same venue that Zimbabwe’s devolution is well developed as that of Nigeria and Kenya.

“In Zimbabwe we have a process of devolution which is very similar to what you see in Nigeria and indeed what you see in Kenya which two have evolved their constitutions in terms of delivery of service at a local level,” said Ncube.