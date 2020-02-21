ED says lack of global financial support will not stall Zim reform process

By Alois Vinga

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has blamed poor support from funding partners for his government’s slow-paced economic reforms.

He was speaking at the official opening of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) Economic Summit in Harare Friday.

Mnangagwa said negligible support Zimbabwe was receiving from global financiers was very limited but vowed to continue with the reform agenda using available resources.

“We are undertaking these reforms without any support from international financiers…” Mnangagwa said.

The state leader said this will not dampen Zimbabweans’ spirit in whose benefit the reforms were being undertaken.

“We are however determined to be part of the global family of nations as partners and to that end, we will continue to invest in our re-engagement agenda,” he said.

Mnangagwa expressed optimism the country’s economy will bounce back.

“It is my government’s objective to place Zimbabwe on the path of economic growth and this objective is a clear plan which is backed by our political will in determination to build Zimbabwe together regardless of one’s political affiliation.

“Despite some occasional setbacks we may face, I call upon all Zimbabweans to remain steadfast on this route as we pursue the journey towards a better Zimbabwe,” he added.