ED scarf sold for RTGS$250K

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has carried his scarf even at international engagements

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s trademark scarf was Wednesday night auctioned for a whooping RTGS$250 000 as part of fundraising efforts to cater for the welfare of the country’s national men’s football team.

The Warriors are currently in Egypt for this year’s edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in which they will play the tournament opener against the hosts.

Mnangagwa was guest of honour at the fundraising dinner in Harare at which he pulled off his scarf that has become his signature symbol.

Zanu PF linked businessman and petroleum mogul Kuda Tagwirei outbid ruling party MP Tinoda Machakaire.

Last month Mnangagwa allowed his scarf to be auctioned in the Midlands where it was collected for US$4500.

The Zanu PF leader adopted the scarf that bears the country’s national colours as his trademark symbol after wrestling power from his erstwhile mentor former President Robert Mugabe following the November 2017 coup.

Despite public ridicule over the scarf, Mnangagwa has stuck with it turning the apparel into part of Zanu PF’s regalia.

Government donated US$200 000 and RTGS$300 000 towards the Warriors cause while other business people and companies who attended competed in bidding matches to buy soccer balls and other paraphernalia signed by the President.