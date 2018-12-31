ED sees bright 2019 for Zimbabwe as turbulent 2018 concludes

By Kingston Ndabatei

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says his crystal ball showed better prospects for his troubled country and described the current economic stress as “transient”.

In his New Year message on Monday, Mnangagwa said his government has already kick-started massive road and energy infrastructural projects and indications were that the country will experience greater economic activity.

“I am confident that the year ahead holds the promise of better fortunes for our nation, all built on the strong foundations we have laid for economic recovery and growth,” said Mnangagwa as he wished Zimbabweans a happy 2019.

“Often this year, the going has been tough and challenging. But we have risen to the challenges, drawing on our inner inventiveness and broad, collective unity, and we are already seeing strong signs of recovery and growth.”

Early this year, Mnangagwa observed that hard-pressed Zimbabweans seemed yearning for former President Robert Mugabe’s time, judging by their negative comments about his failing new administration.

Zimbabwe plunged into fresh economic turmoil October following government’s unpopular introduction of a new 2% transactional tax that triggered a wave of price increases and further propelled forex rates.

Fuel queues last seen over a decade ago resurfaced while some commodities disappeared from shop shelves.

But in his message, Mnangagwa said 2019 would still be a turning point for Zimbabwe, adding that his administration has the will to see through its reform agenda anchored on tough austerity.

He said government was “focused on getting the macro-economic environment stable once more in order to make it supportive of the sustainable recovery we all yearn for”.

“That means intensifying fiscal consolidation through a raft of measures and adjustments which we are determined to see through,” the Zanu PF leader said.

“Already we have seen strong signs of recovery and growth which the transient challenges we came across this year appear to be dim.”