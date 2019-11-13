ED sucked into Buyanga-baby mama child custody saga

By Mary Taruvinga

SOUTH Africa based businessman, Frank Buyanga could be in trouble after his ex-girlfriend Chantelle Muteswa reportedly approached President Emmerson Mnangagwa begging the Zanu PF leader to intervene in the couple’s acrimonious child custody battle.

The revelations come a few days after a leaked explosive audio recording in which it was claimed First Lady Auxillia and one of her sons Collins, had wadded into the raging storm.

Muteswa’s lawyer, Munyaradzi Bwanya confirmed the development saying his client had resorted to seeking Mnangagwa’s assistance in a desperate bid to get her child back.

“Chantelle sought help from the President to stop the corruption at the Judicial Services Commission (JSC),” Bwanya said.

Mnangagwa has declared zero tolerance towards corruption.

According to Bwanya, Buyanga is well connected to someone “powerful” at JSC and using this to take the child illegally.

“Chantelle reported that Buyanga took the child outside Zimbabwe without a passport against a court order by Justice Jacob Manzunzu in HC 5011/19 but someone in the police is hindering investigations causing Chantelle to seek the President and Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc)’s intervention,” Bwanya told NewZimbabwe.com.

The lawyer also said some people connected to the businessman were bragging that Mnangagwa is too weak to touch Buyanga.

In the audio recording, there were claims that Muteswa was in a relationship with Mnangagwa’s son, Collins.

Bwanya has vehemently denied, arguing Chantelle was a mother in pain who was desperate to get her child back.

“She is doing what any mother in her position would have done. No mother wants to be separated from her four year-old son in that manner,” said Bwanya.

Buyanga has been in custody of the child since July this year after he was awarded temporary guardianship of the minor by High Court Judge Happious Zhou. Reports claim the businessman has already smuggled the boy into South Africa.

The African Medallion Group (AMG) proprietor had refused to hand over his son back to his mother arguing she was unable to provide decent accommodation for their son since her father, with whom she stays, was evicted from the house they used to stay.

Muteswa has approached the courts for help, with little joy.