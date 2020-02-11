New Zimbabwe.com

ED Tops Biti’s Corruption List

ED Tops Biti’s Corruption List

11th February 2020

By Staff Reporter 

OPPOSITION MDC Vice President Tendai Biti says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is the most corrupt individual in Zimbabwe.

Biti has also called for the arrest and prosecution of Mnangagwa whose corrupt activities threaten to ground the country’s already troubled economy.

Biti ranked Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube on second position and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor as the third most corrupt person while Vice President Constantino Chiwenga trails at number nine. 

Watch the video below Biti’s line-up of corrupt individuals:

 https://www.facebook.com/newzimbabwecom/videos/179059383350030/?epa=SEARCH_BOX

Call Us

New Zimbabwe.com