ED urges training of techno-savvy entrepreneurs…more Ndlovu burial images

By Idah Mhetu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Saturday urged the country’s higher learning institutions to produce entrepreneurs who are technology savvy, creative and innovative.

He was addressing mourners during the televised burial of former cabinet minister and Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial chair Callistus Ndlovu at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

“However, it is from institutions of higher learning that we expect world class technopreneurs who will help usher our country into the fourth industrial revolution,” said Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa said his government stood ready to assist youths who wish to scale the heights.

“My government stands ready to assist the youths and students in this regard,” he said.

Below are images captured at national shrine (all images by Idah Mhetu)

President Mnangagwa arrives for the burial

Ndlovu’s body arrives at the national shrine for burial

Some of the scenes captured during the burial

Some of the mourners during the burial