ED Warns Zanu PF Youths Against Fresh Farm Invasions

By Thandiwe Garusa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned Zanu PF youths who are engaged in fresh farm invasions and disrupting operations to stop the disturbances with immediate effect or they risked the full wrath of the law.

Mnangagwa was speaking at Zimplats Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi where he was launching a dairy milk project Thursday.

“I hear that there are so many youths, that are involved in farm invasions, I sternly warn you to stop, Cherai chikomba mupfire mate pasi, munozoti Second Republic yakashata,” he warned.

“We do not want violence and land grabbing, gone is the era of farm invasions,” he said.

Mnangagwa also assured the restless youths the government would allocate 500 hectares of land in each province for them.

“We will support the youths with all the farm inputs that they need. We don’t want lawlessness. The time for invasions is long past. Tomorrow (Friday), I will meet young people who I will give 500 cattle in each province.

“We will always support the youths as long as they behave within the law. We hear that young people are interested in agriculture and we will support them in an orderly manner, not the chaotic manner we hear.”

He claimed Zimbabwe’s economy, despite targeted sanctions imposed by the West, was on a recovery path.

“Those who imposed sanctions on us are disappointed that Zimbabwe today is rising. We are rising, the economy is recovering, our institutions are growing, strengthening democracy is taking route though they are disappointed.

“Our Minister of Finance has just told you that this year’s growth is 7.8% and that is the biggest growth in the continent despite the sanctions.

“It is because we have remained united, we have focused on the things that we have which we are using to develop our country and today we are witnessing this launch and that is development.