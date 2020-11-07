Eden Hazard and Casemiro test positive for Covid-19

Spread This News











Real Madrid’s Belgian forward Eden Hazard and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro have tested positive for Covid-19, the La Liga club said on Saturday.

The two players tested positive on Friday morning, Real said in a statement. According to Real, all other players and staff who work directly with the pair were subsequently tested.

Both the PCR test and the antibody test came back negative for all, except Hazard and Casemiro. The two players will miss Real Madrid’s La Liga match against Valencia on Sunday.

“They’re fine. They’re not happy with what happened, but mentally they’re fine, and physically too,” Real coach Zinedine Zidane told reporters on Saturday.

“Casi has a few symptoms but in this difficult situation they are fine. I left them a message, I will speak to them again later. This is something that can happen, and we must accept it.