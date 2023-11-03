Edgars Stores defies headwinds, records ZWL39 billion revenue

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

DESPITE a tough operating environment, Edgars Stores Limited (ESL) has defied economic headwinds to record ZWL39 billion revenue on the back of counter strategies to align the business model to the emerging dynamism.

Formal retail outlets are increasingly reeling under pressure of reduced disposable income from their traditional customers who are in professional jobs.

The trend is further complicated by currency reform challenges and the rise of the informal sector economy as well as the influx of second hand clothes in the market.

But at a time when several formal retail outlets have been forced to close shop due to a complex operating environment, Edgars has remained vigilant and defied the headwinds.

Presenting the group’s performance for the half year’s period ended July 9 2023, ESL board chairman, Tembelani Sibanda revealed that significant revenue was generated.

“Notwithstanding the challenges in the operating environment, the group closed the period with an improved performance over the prior period. In historical cost terms, the ESL reported revenue of ZWL$39 billion which is 22,43% down from that achieved in 2022 of ZWL$51 billion.

“Profit before tax of ZWL$4 billion was a decrease of 70% from the prior period of ZWL$14billion,”he said.

The positive performance was attributed to the introduction of US$ credit in July 2022, replacement cost-based pricing, inflationary stock holding gains and realignment of cost structures.

The management also implemented measures to ensure fresher stock availability in the stores, regardless of the supply chain challenges.

During the period , total group units sold decreased by 14,8% from 128 million to 1,09 million compared to the same period last year.

“Going forward, the management continues to remodel the business to capitalise on opportunities that arise in the very uncertain operating environment.

“Cost containment remains a focus area so as to ensure long term viability of the business. The group seeks to expand its geographic footprint through the opening of new stores in strategic locations,” said Sibanda.

He added that smart merchandise procurement remains a key focus area to ensure that target margins are achieved without compromising the merchandise quality.