Education ministry’s ICT system glitch throws parents in quandary; Form One application portal not accessible

By Bulawayo Correspondent

PARENTS and guardians with children intending to apply for Form One boarding places using the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education ministry’s electronic application platform say they were failing to log into the portal, which is not yet fully functional.

The ministry Monday issued a circular advising parents and guardians the Form One electronic application platform (EMAP) will be activated.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will be running an electronic platform for enrolling Form One (1) boarding places for 2023.

“Parents/guardians who wish to send their children to boarding schools are advised to start applying through the platform with effect from 1st November up to 31 December 2022.

“All applicants will be allowed to make a maximum of five active applications at any given time,” reads the circular copied to all

provincial education directors and district schools inspectors

However, parents who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com complained they were facing challenges in accessing the website.

“I have been trying to log in the portal since this morning, but I could get through. I want my son to enrol at a school in Masvingo province but the website is indicating that the school does not exist,” said a disgruntled parent.

“I also tried another school in Chivi district and I got the same result. The ministry should sort out this problem so that we can apply for places for our children.”

Another parent echoed similar sentiments, saying, “The ministry‘s electronic application platform is not responsive.

“I have been trying it the whole day today (Tuesday) and I am facing challenges,” said the parent who also refused to be named.”

Reached for comment, Director of Communications and Advocacy in the ministry, Taungana Ndoro said he was in a meeting.