Education officials called in to defuse anti-head demo at Allan Wilson Boy’s High School

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

PUPILS at Allan Wilson Boys High School in Harare, Monday staged a demonstration for the third day calling for the removal of the school headmaster identified as Njitimana and his deputy Gandidzanwa.

The boys also want the Gandidzanwa and his relatives to find alternative accommodation in residential areas rather than sharing hostels with them denying some prospective pupils accommodation.

Before the meeting with the officials, the students protested against the presence of anti-riot police t the school arguing they were not criminals.

The protesting students were holding placards written that ‘Enough is Enough’, ‘Njizo Must Go’, ‘No to Corruption.’

“They are also accusing the headmaster of looting school funds. The school lab has been turned into a classroom as we are unable to have our weekly science practicals because the distiller has been

malfunctioning for nearly two years,” spokesperson of the students told Education Ministry officials who had been called in to deal with the situation.

“We have raised this issue but the school head by instead of looking at it, he responds by suspending some of the students. After the school head requested that our parents top up school fees to cater for our food, we are now having half-baked beans and porridge.”

Another leaner said he is protesting because the school headmaster decided to paint the school wall in pink.

“This is a boy’s school not girls high, the paint must represent boys and the school image,” he said.

According to the students, the deputy head and his relatives are camping in their hostels and must be removed.

“The school deputy head and his relatives have been staying in hostels yet student borders are failing to get accommodations. Hostels have been occupied by non-deserving members of staff and their relatives.

“To make matters worse the clan is benefiting from borders food and other rations such as dish washer and soap,” said another learner.

Monday officials from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education addressed the learners and assured them that their grievances will be addressed.