Edwin Ndlovu Wins Controversial MDC Alliance Ward Primary Election

By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO businessman Edwin Ndlovu was Saturday elected the MDC Alliance candidate in the heated Bulawayo Ward 8 primary elections which fell vacant following the death of incumbent councillor Ronia Mudara.

Mudara died in July this year.

In Saturday primary election, Ndlovu polled 150 votes while his closest rival Zina Mohamed polled 100 votes.

The other two candidates Mqoqi Ncube polled nine votes while Thandelike Moyo polled 69 votes.

The internal elections, which were conducted by the party’s national elections directorate took place at Mcdonald Hall. The party’s secretary-general, Charlton Hwende confirmed Ndlovu’s victory.

“It is true that Edwin Ndlovu won the elections,” Hwende told NewZimbabwe.com.

However, there were heated battles ahead of the by-election after the Bulawayo provincial executive resolved to reserve the seat for a female candidate

But, Hwende shot down the proposal and gave a green light for Ndlovu to contest in the internal poll.

Hwende’s decision forced the party’s women’s assembly provincial executive to petition the party’s national leadership in protest over Ndlovu’s participation in the primaries.

They also accused Ndlovu of staying outside the ward.

Hwende, however, ignored the petition and instead ordered the provincial executive to organise the ward primary elections for all candidates that qualified.