EEF Zimbabwe hails PAP president Charumbira’s election 

By Bulawayo Correspondent

ECONOMIC Freedom Fighters (EFF) Zimbabwe has hailed the election of head of the Chiefs Council, Fortune Charumbira, as president of the Pan-African Parliament, saying the move is a milestone for the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Charumbira was elected PAP president unopposed during elections held in Midrand South Africa, Wednesday.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, EFF Zimbabwe president, Innocent Ndibali, said his party and other EFFs across Africa, led by EFF South Africa leader Julius Malema, had been vigorously campaigning for Charumbira’s candidature.

“We are very happy and excited that Charumbira took the presidency of PAP. We are very excited and encouraged that Africa is moving towards unity. We are very clear that SADC deserved the presidency of PAP,” said Ndibali.

“We have been pushing very hard as EFF Zimbabwe and all EFFs in general for Charumbira to be the PAP president. We are happy that Zimbabwe is now PAP president.”

Ndibali said the new PAP executive should focus on creating a borderless Africa.

“PAP should now focus on moving towards a borderless Africa and make a statement that PAP must be rejuvenated, redirected. We are very clear that no African must see him or herself as a foreigner in any African country. These countries must collapse borders,” added Ndibali.

While the ruling party, Zanu PF, is celebrating Charumbira’s victory as a diplomatic triumph, critics have expressed doubt over his credentials as a champion of democracy.

Despite the constitution barring traditional leaders from supporting any political party, Charumbira has been known to openly support Zanu PF.