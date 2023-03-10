EEG Secretary who called for Winky D’s music ban dies

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ECONOMIC Empowerment Group secretary Clifford Hlupeko, who called for a ban on Winky D music, has died.

In a Facebook post, Wednesday, former Zanu Pf deputy secretary for Youth Affairs, Tendai Chirau said Hlupeko succumbed to heart failure.

“It’s with great sadness to inform you of the passing away of Cde CliffordHlupeko. He was the National Secretary General of Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) and District chairman in Chinhoyi. He had a heart attack at the EEG offices late this afternoon. MHSRIP”.

His death follows a prediction by a popular ‘prophet’ Sekuru Tembo in January that anyone who threatens Winky D will die.

This came on the back of Hlupeko’s call for government to restrict popular musician Winky D after release of his album ‘Eureka Eureka’

Eureka Eureka album contains songs which denounce corruption such as Ibotso and Dzimba Dzemabwe.

The album drew rage from Zanu PF affiliates like EEG.