EFF to meet new PAP president Charumbira, confirms regional support of his election

By Bulawayo Correspondent

ECONOMIC Freedom Fighters (EFF) Zimbabwe is next week expected to meet and deliver its solidarity message to newly elected Pan-African Parliament, President Fortune Charumbira.

The EEF delegation is expected to meet the PAP Southern African Regional caucus, which will be arriving in the country to formally present Charumbira at State House, Monday.

Charumbira, who is also the president of the Chief’s Council, was last month elected PAP president unopposed at elections held in Midrand, South Africa.

EFF Zimbabwe president, Innocent Ndibali, told NewZimbabwe.com Charumbira’s election was going to go a long way towards the democratisation and strengthening of PAP.

“Charumbira’s election resonates well with our principle of one Africa, land redistribution and PAP restructuring. We are going to dispatch a delegation to meet the new PAP president so that that we share notes on our envisaged restructured PAP and issues affecting our continent in general. We are quite confident that the new president will take PAP to greater heights,” said Ndibali.

The EFF Zimbabwe said the new PAP president has support from all the EFFS across Africa.

“Charumbira has all the support and confidence of EFFs across Africa. The EFF family, led by EFF South Africa leader, Julius Malema, vigorously campaigned for his candidature.

“As Pan-African revolutionaries, we are re affirming our support to Charumbira,” said Ndibali.

He said his wish was to see Charumbira advocating for a borderless Africa, equitable distribution of resources as well as equal and fair representation of African countries in PAP.

“A lot of our brothers and sisters are being subjected to xenophobic attacks in some countries, yet we are all one people. These so-called borders were deliberately created by the whites in order to divide our people.

“These are some of the challenges which we want the new PAP leadership, led by Charumbira, to address as a matter of urgency,” said Ndibali.