EFF Zim Set To Join Polad

By Bulawayo Correspondent

ECONOMIC Freedom Fighters (EFF) Zimbabwe is set to join the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) following the party leadership’s endorsement of the move.

Polad comprises of some opposition parties which participated in the 2018 general elections. EFF participated in the elections but had not yet formally joined the grouping.

The party’s president Innocent Ndibali said plans to join POLAD are already at an advanced stage.

“As a party, we have resolved to join POLAD. We have realized that POLAD is the only platform where Zimbabweans through their various political parties can come together and map the way forward for this great country. POLAD is a noble idea and we thank President Emmerson Mnangagwa for coming up with the idea,” sthe party’s president Innocent Ndibali said in an interview with Newzimbabwe.com Monday.

The United Kingdom based politician but currently in the country on party business said he will be going to Harare this week to finalize the deal.

“I am supposed to travel to Harare anytime this week to finalize the Polad deal. We hope to work with our colleagues and advance our pan African agenda especially on the issue of black empowerment through the land distribution. We are however against the compensation of white farmers for the land which we took from them,” said Ndibali.

He said if admitted in Polad, his party will influence other Polad members to lobby for Chief Fortune Charumbira’s bid for the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) presidency.

The EFF president also revealed that his party recently met the MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora and discussed a wide range of issues where the two political parties converge.

“I met the leader of the MDC-T Mwonzora and discussed a lot of issues. Our wish is to see opposition MPs debate more on laws which empowers our black people,” he said.

Ndibali said as part of his engagements with all “progressive” political parties he is also planning to meet Linda Masarira, the leader of Labour Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) as well as Godfrey Tsenengamu the leader of the recently formed Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe (FEEZ).

Meanwhile Ndibali has also urged Zimbabweans to commemorate Unity Day saying the day is important for the country.

“I urge all Zimbabweans to cherish the unity which we have her in Zimbabwe. The day come as a result of compromise after the killings of people from Matebeleland and Midlands provinces. We should never take this unity for granted,” added Ndibali.