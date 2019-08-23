Eggs harvested from last remaining white rhinos

BBC

Scientists say they have successfully extracted eggs from the world’s last two surviving northern white females rhinos.

The team of scientists and conservationists, which is trying to save the species from extinction, carried out the process in Kenya where the rhinos are kept in a sanctuary.

The procedure involved harvesting five eggs each from the last two surviving northern white female rhinos named Najin and Fatu.

The eggs will later be artificially inseminated with frozen sperm from the last male of the sub-species, called Sudan, who died last year.

But genetic problems with the two females mean scientists have decided that the eggs will be carried to term by a surrogate southern white rhino.

Scientists have been encouraged by the birth of a southern white calf in the US using the same method.