Egodini Mall’s First Phase Completion Set For August

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE completion of the first phase of the multimillion-dollar Egodini Mall project in the Bulawayo central business district is now expected next August after several missed deadlines.

In 2016, the Bulawayo City Council awarded Terracotta Trading Limited (TTPL) a US$60 million tender for the redevelopment of the Basch Street terminus popularly known as Egodini under the Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) facility.

TTPL started working on the project in March 2018, resulting in the relocation of hundreds of vendors and public transport operators.

The contractors were supposed to complete the first phase of the project by November 2019, and after missing that deadline, they set another target for March 2020, which was also botched.

Since then, the multi-dollar project has failed to take off leading to both residents and councillors demanding the termination of the country.

However, speaking during a Zoom meeting this week, Bulawayo City Council town clerk Christopher Dube said work on the project has resumed and he was certain the first phase would be completed in August.

“I am sure if some of you go to Egodini, you will agree with me that there is something going on there,” he said.

Dube added the contractor had already briefed the local authority on some of the works completed undertaking on the site.

“The contractor has given us a programme of work that he is going to hand over in the first phase of the project in August. So we do not want to talk about that, but media houses you are free to go there and see that something is going on.

“I don’t want to talk more on that. I am sure I will be able to take questions, come August if the contractor does not deliver the first phase,” Dube said.