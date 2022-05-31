Egypt archaeologists unearth new ancient artefacts

By BBC Africa
Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered new ancient artefacts at the Saqqara archaeological site around 19 miles (31 km) from Cairo.
They include hundreds of coffins and statues and date back to around 500 BC according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities website.
The treasures will be displayed at The Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, it continues.
Some of the other items found included an untouched papyrus, according to the AFP news agency, makeup including kohl and jewellery such as bracelets Reuters reports.
Saqqara, which is a Unesco World Heritage site, has been a treasure trove of ancient Egyptian artefacts.