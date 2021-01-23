Egypt Condoles With Zimbabwe Over SB Moyo Death

Spread This News











By Munashe Makuwe

EGYPTIAN Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry has sent a message of condolences following the death this week of his counterpart Sibusiso Moyo, who was Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Minister.

Moyo died due to Covid-19 complications.

Said the Egyptian minister in a statement, “I present to you on my own behalf, and on behalf of the government of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the government and the brotherly people of Zimbabwe, and to the family of the late Minister, my sincere condolence”.

“I do pray to God-Almighty to bless him with Mercy, and inspires his family with patience and solace.”

Minister Shoukry reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the two nations’ joint efforts to support and strengthen relations.

Moyo died on Wednesday aged 60 and was Thursday declared national hero.