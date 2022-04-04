Eight CCC Bulawayo Councillors Sworn In

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

EIGHT Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) Bulawayo councillors have been sworn into office.

Three of them councillors are new in council for the first time while the other bouncing back following a spell on the sidelines after they were by the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora.

Councillors Edwin Ndlovu, Donaldson Mabuto (ward 9), Lillian Mlilo (ward 12) , Concillia Mlalazi (18) Christopher Dube, (ward 19) Earnest Rafemoyo (ward ) Tinevimbo Maposa (ward 21) and Mpumelelo Moyo (ward 26) were sworn in by the city’ town clerk Christopher Dube during a brief civic event held in the council chambers.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony, Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni said following the election of CCC councilors , Bulawayo city council has now a multi-party chamber.

Zanu PF has got one councilor while the MDC-T has a significant number.

“I am reminded that this is the first time we have a multi-party chamber for the last 20 years or so. Let me hasten to say that there is no majority, there is no minority because what we have are councillors of the city of Bulawayo,” Mguni said.

“We are given a mandate to serve our people. We call upon unity in the cockpit and we hope that the councillors who are here will also embrace each and every one of us,” said Mguni.

He also said wards in the city are still vacant.

“We still have challenges for now with Ward 3 because it remains vacant and there have been councillors who have been caretaking in the ward,” he said.

There are reports that the new CCC councillors are mooting a vote of no confidence against Mguni.