Thief gets 8 months jail for stealing bar PA system

By Tonderai Saharo

A 20-year-old man from Mucheke will spend the next eight months behind bars for breaking into a bar and stealing the club’s public address system.

Tatenda Sibanda (20) of Victoria Ranch pleaded guilty and was convicted by Masvingo magistrate, Patience Madondo for housebreaking and theft.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which four were suspended on condition he paid restitution by August 30.

Prosecutor Janet Muvavi told the court that on the night of January 30 this year, Sibanda and his friends Gladmore Mhou and Tanyaradza Chirima, who are still at large, went to You and Me bar at Nemamwa Business Centre, Masvingo, and broke the padlock key which was used to secure the door.

After breaking the door, they entered and stole a Jabson channel music mixer, an Hp laptop, a nokia cellphone, 7 x 1, 5 litres super beer bottles and $300 cash.

They also forcibly opened the snooker table and stole some tokens worth $200 and went away unnoticed.

Later, the bar lady, Teresa Matewe discovered the missing property and made a police report at Nemamwa Police Base.

On May 22, detectives arrested Gladmore Mhou, who led to the recovery of the Jabson 8 channel music mixer from David Muchangwa in Birchenough.

On June 29, the detectives recovered the laptop machine from Edmore Chiturike.

The stolen property was valued at $43 925 and $35 899 was recovered.