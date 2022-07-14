Ekhaya Vote 2023 urges citizens to go and inspect voters roll 

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A GROUP of Bulawayo-based civil organisations coalescing under the Ekhaya Vote 2023 banner has urged citizens in Matebeleland to go and inspect the voters roll that will be used during delimitation of constituencies.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has set July 17 to 26 as the dates for the inspection of the voters roll.

ZEC has also set December 31 as a deadline for completion of the process, which is carried out every 10 years as stipulated by the Constitution.

Ekhaya Vote 2023 spokesperson Nkosikhona Dibiti said the voters roll inspection is very important for the region, which according to ZEC has the least number of registered voters.

“We are strongly encouraging citizens to inspect the voters roll that have been released by ZEC so that people will not be turned away for coming to vote at the wrong polling centres during next year’s elections,” said Dibiti.

“We are asking that ZEC have one last blitz to allow more new registrants towards 2023 elections.

“We are aware that the voters roll for delimitation has been closed, but we are saying post delimitation we need more people to participate in the electoral processes of 2023 by way of having another blitz that allows people to register and participate.”

Ekhaya Vote 2023 was launched last year with a view to mobilize citizens in the region to participate in electoral processes.