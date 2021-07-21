Ekusileni COVID-19 Centre Ready To Open

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

EKUSILENI Medical Centre management says the health centre is now ready to open following years of closure.

The hospital, which has been idle since 2001, was last year designated as one of Covid-19 centres in the city.

Since then the 50 bed hospital has had a multiple false –starts. Last week a team from the Health Professions Authority (HIPA) visited the institution to access its preparedness for re-opening.

The hospital’s Acting Chief Executive officer Absolom Dube said while the HIPA is yet to release its findings , the hospital is this time around ready to open.

“We were expecting the team ‘s findings to be out on Monday. Whatever the outcome of the findings we are ready to open,” Dube said.

Following a cabinet meeting Tuesday last week, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that the health centre is now 90% complete to admit Covid-19 patients.

The healthy facility was shut down in 2001 and several efforts have been made to revive the hospital but to no avail. In 2015, a South African firm, Phodiso Holdings was engaged to equip the hospital and the deal was expected to be implemented by April of the same year but the efforts came to naught.

In June 2018 ahead of the July 2018 general elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that the government had engaged Shadar Group of Hospitals to operate the health facility.

At the time, Mnangagwa promised that the hospital will be operational by January 2019 but up to date the facility is yet to open its doors.