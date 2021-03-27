Elated Musona Lauds Teammates After AFCON Qualification 

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona has praised teammates for their impressive win over Botswana in Francistown Thursday which sealed the Zimbabwe’s qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be hosted by Cameroon next January.

Musona led his charges from the front with an assist as Zimbabwe beat the Zebras 1-0 thanks to a solitary Perfect Chikwende first half header.

Zimbabwe’s win was of huge significance as Zambia’s 3-3 draw with Algeria in the later game in Lusaka meant the Warriors booked a place at the continental showpiece with a game to spare.

Zimbabwe’s victory over Botswana and the subsequent qualification was achieved without some of the team’s regular players such as Tino Kadewere, Marshall Munetsi, Marvelous Nakamba, and Tendayi Darikwa, Khama Billiat, Knox Mutizwa and Prince Dube due to a combination of travel restrictions and injury.

Inspirational captain Musona dedicated the victory and qualification for AFCON, to his teammates who did not feature in the match.

“Super proud of my squad, we conquered and played very well even though some of our players were sadly not present due to unforeseen circumstances. We did it for you guys who were not present and of course for the nation at large. Good job Warriors!” he wrote on Twitter.

In another post on his Instagram page, Musona who was in brilliant form for the Warriors against Botswana said: “We did it for you guys, Tinotenda Kadewere, Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi, Khama Billiat and every other player that was not present, and of course for the nation.”

He also praised the fans for always rallying behind the national side.

“Good job Warriors, AFCON 2022 here we come. “To all our supporters, thank you for your support always.”

The Zdravko Logarusic coached side is expected to head straight into camp as they shift their focus to the final Group H game against Zambia on Monday.

The encounter is a dead rubber as Zambia have already been eliminated from the qualifying campaign after Algeria and Zambia booked their tickets to Cameroon on Thursday evening.

Zimbabwe will still however be aiming to finish their qualification campaign on a high against a strong Zambian side which came close to upstaging Algeria in their penultimate match.

The match which will be played under floodlights at the National Sports Stadium kicks-off at 9 pm.