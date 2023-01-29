Elated Raza receives coveted ICC Team of the Year caps

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket team star Sikandar Raza has expressed his delight after receiving his commemorative caps from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for being named in the ICC Men’s ODI and T20I Team of the Year 2022.

The 36-year-old allrounder was last week named in the ICC ODI and T20I Team of the Year 202 to become the first Zimbabwean player to receive the prestigious honour.

Raza revealed that he was ‘lost for words’ after receiving his commemorative caps in Dubai, UAE on Saturday, where he is representing the Dubai Capitals in the International League T20.

“These are the moments when one’s lost for words and that’s exactly how I feel. (I’m) incredibly honoured and humbled to have received my caps for (being named in the ICC) T20I and ODI team of the year. Always alhamdulillah “praise be to God” for everything. Thank you all for your prayers. #visitzimbabwe,” Raza wrote on his social media platforms yesterday.

Meanwhile, Raza has been cleared by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) to skip the upcoming Test series against West Indies to take part in the International 2023 League T20 in the UAE.

He recently missed the T20I series against Ireland due to franchise cricket commitments in the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh but returned to the squad for the ODI series against Ireland.

However, the 36-year-old will again miss two crucial Tests against the West Indies. The first test will be held February 4-8 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and the second test will be held February 12-16 at the same venue.

Raza’s unavailability for the West Indies Test Series is a major blow for the side as they are already without the services of key players such as Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani and Regis Chakabva