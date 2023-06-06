Elderly man (70) jailed 16 years for attempting to rape neighbour’s daughter

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

AN elderly man has been sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment for trying to molest his neighbour’s daughter, whom he found home alone.

Banda (70) from Kadoma was initially handed 16 years imprisonment before Kadoma Regional Magistrate Sheila Nazombe set aside four years on condition of good behaviour.

He will, therefore, effectively serve 12 years behind bars.

Accused person was acquitted of rape, but found guilty of attempted rape.

Complainant is an eight-year-old girl.

State case, led by Prosecutor Tendai Tapi, was that on May 6 this year at around 7pm, complainant was home alone when Banda came asking her mother’s whereabouts.

Court heard the girl told accused person that her mom had gone out for work earlier in the morning and was yet to return home.

At this juncture, Banda entered the dining room where he attempted to rape the girl, but was distracted by sound of footsteps of an approaching person.

The child’s mother found Banda struggling to put on his trousers, which was drawn down to knee level.

When quizzed what he was doing, Banda proffered an unsatisfactory answer forcing the girl’s mother to report the matter to police.

The victim was referred to hospital for medical examination.