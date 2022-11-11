Elderly woman (61) arrested for killing octogenarian hubby (81) in infidelity row

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

IN an incident that has left the Darwendale community shocked, a granny has been arrested following the death of her aged husband, who died of respiratory complications after a fight over infidelity.

The suspect, Mary Banda (61) is expected in court facing a murder charge.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the sad incident.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Mary Banda (61) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Virginia Farm, Darwendale, on November 6, 2022, where the suspect fought with her husband, Nira Benet (81), after a misunderstanding over allegations of infidelity.

“The victim, who was having some challenges in breathing, was rushed to Father O’Hea Hospital (at Kutama in Zvimba), where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” said Nyathi.

Passion crimes are on the rise across the country amid an upsurge in extramarital affairs, a trend attributed to a decay in moral fibre.