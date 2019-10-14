Election campaigns end in Mozambique ahead of polls

BBC

Mozambique’s presidential candidates ended their 43-days of campaign on Sunday as the country prepares for Tuesday’s elections.

President Filipe Nyusi, who is seeking a second term, started the last campaign day in Nampula in the northeast and ended in Matola suburb in the capital, Maputo, in front of thousands of supporters.

His Frelimo party has ruled Mozambique since independence in 1975.

Ossufo Momade of the main opposition Renamo party made whistle-stop campaigns across four districts of Nampula province. He also made an appearance in his hometown, Ilha de Mocambique.

Daviz Simango of the Democratic Movement of Mozambique (MDM) rallied supporters in Beira, in the central region, his perceived stronghold.

For the first time in the country’s history, six opposition parties have signed a cooperation pact to prevent electoral fraud. These are Renamo, MDM, New Democracy, Amusi, Podemos, and the Ecologists.

The parties accused the ruling party of planning electoral “fraud”

They said in a joint press release, we are “deeply distressed by the violence and bloody wave that characterised the election campaign…concerned about the silence of the public prosecutor’s office and the electoral administration regarding manipulation of census data and mindful of the strategy of the fraud being orchestrated by the ruling Frelimo party.”

A total of 44 people were killed in election-related incidents during the campaigns, seven murdered, and the rest in road accidents.

A prominent election observer was killed by policemen last week, in an incident that shocked the country.

In addition, 271 were injured by assault and car crashes, and at least 59 people were arrested, according to the records of the Mozambique Political Process Bulletin.

For the first time, provincial governors will be elected. The leader of the party that wins majority of seats at provincial level automatically becomes governor.